BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
