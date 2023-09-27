Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Ashford has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

