StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

