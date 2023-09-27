Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

