Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BANR. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of Banner stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. Banner has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banner will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

