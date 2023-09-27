StockNews.com Lowers Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
