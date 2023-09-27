Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $4.44 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

