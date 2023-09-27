Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 1.1 %
KOSS stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.59.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
