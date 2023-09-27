Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 1.1 %

KOSS stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.59.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.