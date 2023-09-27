Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HT

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HT opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.90. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.