Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

