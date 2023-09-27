Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.