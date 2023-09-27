StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.70. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

