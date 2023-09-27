StockNews.com Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

RICK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial lowered their price target on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RICK

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.