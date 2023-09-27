Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
APVO opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
