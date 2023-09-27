Hitek Global Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 27th (NASDAQ:HKIT)

Hitek Global’s (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 27th. Hitek Global had issued 3,200,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Hitek Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Hitek Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HKIT stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58. Hitek Global has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of Hitek Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hitek Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hitek Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hitek Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

