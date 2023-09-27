99 Acquisition Group Inc. Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 27th (NASDAQ:NNAGU)

99 Acquisition Group Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:NNAGU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 27th. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. Unit had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 18th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

99 Acquisition Group Inc. Unit Stock Performance

Shares of NNAGU stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. Unit has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Get 99 Acquisition Group Inc. Unit alerts:

About 99 Acquisition Group Inc. Unit

(Get Free Report)

Read More

99 Acquisition Group Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2022 is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.