Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average is $158.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

