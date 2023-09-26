Monument Capital Management Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.18. 1,818,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,966. The company has a market capitalization of $439.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,705,988 shares of company stock worth $572,785,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.