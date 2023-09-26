Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 838,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,924. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

