Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 218.5% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, reaching $393.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,072. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

