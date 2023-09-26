Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $380.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,762. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

