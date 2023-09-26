Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wealth Effects LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,883. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

