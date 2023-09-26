Zhang Financial LLC Has $107.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 11.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $107,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.28. 2,818,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,948. The company has a market cap of $299.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

