Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.70. The company had a trading volume of 323,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.