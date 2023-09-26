Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.12.

Accenture Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,137. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.51. The company has a market cap of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

