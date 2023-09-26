Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,784. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

