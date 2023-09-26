Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,705,988 shares of company stock valued at $572,785,986. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.