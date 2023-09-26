Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,593 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MA traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $395.32. 882,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

