Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 9,922 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

