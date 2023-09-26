Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $189.09. The stock had a trading volume of 991,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

