Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $28.79 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Stryker by 11.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 92,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $287.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.97 and its 200-day moving average is $286.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

