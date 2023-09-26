Zhang Financial LLC Buys 5,844 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,813. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

