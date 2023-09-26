Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.86. 1,003,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,617. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.32.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.90.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

