Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. 4,122,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,090. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.