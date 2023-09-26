Diversified Trust Co Has $14 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

