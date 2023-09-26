Baker Chad R Buys 115 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Chad R lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.2% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MA traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.21. The stock had a trading volume of 978,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.03 and its 200-day moving average is $384.02. The company has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

