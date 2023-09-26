Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.21. 978,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,585. The stock has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

