Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.24. 900,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,680. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.78 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

