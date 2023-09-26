Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $278.26 and last traded at $278.55. 432,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,283,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

