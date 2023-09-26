Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. 1,918,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,599. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

