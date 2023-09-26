Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.46. The company had a trading volume of 793,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

