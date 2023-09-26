Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $756,836,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,707. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

