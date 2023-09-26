Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,095. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

