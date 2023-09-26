Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $162.91. 1,000,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,705,988 shares of company stock valued at $572,785,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

