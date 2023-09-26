Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Boosted by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.7% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.54. 1,163,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,284. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

