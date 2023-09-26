Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 32,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 33,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. 1,226,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

