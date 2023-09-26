Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 209 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 598,164 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,893,715,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. 506,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.