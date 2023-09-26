Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.88. 847,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,937. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

