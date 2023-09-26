Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,150. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.78 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

