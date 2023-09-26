Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Trading Down 3.2 %

SYK traded down $9.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.30. 835,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,718. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

